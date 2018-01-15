TYLER — Tyler TxDOT District maintenance and construction project work continues in the coming week. Weather conditions or other unforeseen issues could change these work schedules. Crews are in the process of pre-treating elevated structures on I-20 and other major roadways around the district in preparation for winter weather forecast for Monday night and into Tuesday. TxDOT personnel have readied equipment and materials and will be on standby to respond as conditions warrant.

Other highlights include I-20 nighttime work and closures on the FM 849 Bridge Replacement Project at Hideaway, along with a major traffic switch for the U.S. 175 Phase II project in Henderson County. Go to http://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/003-2018.html for a complete rundown.