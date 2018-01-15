Today is Monday January 15, 2018
Authorities Identify Man Killed by Fort Worth Police in Raid

FORT WORTH (AP) – Authorities have identified a man Fort Worth SWAT officers shot and killed during a drug raid. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Saturday that the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office said 60-year-old Jose Arroyo-Rosales Sr. died from multiple gunshot wounds about 1:40 a.m. Thursday. Authorities say tactical officers were serving a search warrant for drugs at the home, where they say narcotics were found in plain view. They say a door to a room was closed and when officers entered they saw the man pointing the weapon at them. At least two officers fired at Arroyo-Rosales, striking him several times. Later Thursday, 24-year-old Jose Rosales Jr. was arrested on drug possession charges. Police spokesman Tracy Carter said the two men were father and son.

