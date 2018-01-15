Today is Monday January 15, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

One Elderly Woman Dead, One Injured in East Dallas House Fire

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2018 at 4:35 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) – The body of an elderly woman has been recovered after firefighters put out a house fire in East Dallas. Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said in a statement that emergency crews responded to a 911 call around 6 a.m. Sunday. Two elderly women were trapped in the blaze. Evans said that a neighbor reportedly rescued one woman. She was later taken to a hospital for complaints consistent with smoke inhalation. But when the neighbor returned to search for the other woman, the flames had made the home inaccessible. Emergency responders later found the woman’s body on the one-story house’s front porch. Evans said that the cause of the fire is undetermined pending a medical examiner’s results on the victim’s cause of death. Authorities didn’t immediately provide the survivor’s or the victim’s name.

One Elderly Woman Dead, One Injured in East Dallas House Fire

Posted/updated on: January 14, 2018 at 4:35 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) – The body of an elderly woman has been recovered after firefighters put out a house fire in East Dallas. Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said in a statement that emergency crews responded to a 911 call around 6 a.m. Sunday. Two elderly women were trapped in the blaze. Evans said that a neighbor reportedly rescued one woman. She was later taken to a hospital for complaints consistent with smoke inhalation. But when the neighbor returned to search for the other woman, the flames had made the home inaccessible. Emergency responders later found the woman’s body on the one-story house’s front porch. Evans said that the cause of the fire is undetermined pending a medical examiner’s results on the victim’s cause of death. Authorities didn’t immediately provide the survivor’s or the victim’s name.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement