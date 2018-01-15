DALLAS (AP) – The body of an elderly woman has been recovered after firefighters put out a house fire in East Dallas. Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said in a statement that emergency crews responded to a 911 call around 6 a.m. Sunday. Two elderly women were trapped in the blaze. Evans said that a neighbor reportedly rescued one woman. She was later taken to a hospital for complaints consistent with smoke inhalation. But when the neighbor returned to search for the other woman, the flames had made the home inaccessible. Emergency responders later found the woman’s body on the one-story house’s front porch. Evans said that the cause of the fire is undetermined pending a medical examiner’s results on the victim’s cause of death. Authorities didn’t immediately provide the survivor’s or the victim’s name.