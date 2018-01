MARSHALL – The body of an East Texas drowning victim has been found. Around 1:00 Monday afternoon, searchers recovered the body of John Mitchell, 50, of Marshall at Lake O’ the Pines. He turned 51 on Friday and, his family told KETK News that he wanted to spend his birthday fishing with his friend, Keefer Boyd. Their overturned boat was found Friday afternoon. Boyd was released from Christus Good Shepherd in Marshall Sunday morning.