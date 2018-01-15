Photo Credit: Fabio Lovino, ©2017 ALL THE MONEY US, LLC.(LOS ANGELES) — Michelle Williams is responding to the controversy over a pay gap in which she was paid less than one percent of what her male co-star, Mark Wahlberg, received for reshoots of the film, All the Money in the World.

The actress spoke out Saturday after Wahlberg announced in a statement that he’s giving his $1.5 million fee from the reshoots to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Williams’ name. Wahlberg’s agency, William Morris Endeavor, also donated another $500,000, bringing the total gift to $2 million.

The legal defense fund aims to “subsidize legal support for individuals who have experienced sexual harassment or related retaliation in the workplace,” its website reads.

In contrast to Wahlberg’s pay, Williams was paid $80 per diem for a total of less than $1,000 for reshoots for the film.

“Today isn’t about me,” Williams’ statement began. “My fellow actresses stood by me and stood up for me, my activist friends taught me to use my voice, and the most powerful men in charge, they listened and they acted.”

She added, “If we truly envision an equal world, it takes equal effort and sacrifice. Today is one of the most indelible days of my life because of Mark Wahlberg, WME and a community of women and men who share in this accomplishment. Anthony Rapp, for all the shoulders you stood on, now we stand on yours.”

Rapp publicly alleged in an October Buzzfeed article that one-time All the Money in the World star Kevin Spacey attempted to seduce him at a party in 1986 when Rapp was 14.

The 58-year-old House of Cards actor was replaced by Christopher Plummer, necessitating the reshoots.

Rapp responded to Williams’ statement on Twitter Saturday night, writing : “I’m very moved by Michelle Williams’ kind words.”

