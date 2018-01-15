ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Idris Elba, Tiffany Haddish and Jordan Peele were multiple winners in the non-televised categories for the NAACP Image Awards.

Elba was named Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for THOR: Ragnarok, and was also named Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited series or Dramatic Special for Guerrilla.

Haddish received awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Girls Trip, and Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for the animated series Legends of Chamberlain Heights.

Peele was recognized for Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture, and Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture, for Get Out.

The Real’s Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley hosted the pre-awards event at the Pasadena Conference Center, where they celebrated winning Outstanding Talk Series.

Other winners include Queen Latifah, who received Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited -Series or Dramatic Special for Flint.

The 49th NAACP Image Awards, hosted by Anthony Anderson, airs live tonight at 9 p.m ET on TV One. Here’s a list of the television and film winners in the non-televised categories.

Television

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Jay Ellis – Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Marsai Martin – black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Joe Morton – Scandal (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Naturi Naughton – Power (Starz)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited – Series or Dramatic Special

The New Edition Story (BET)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Idris Elba – Guerrilla (Showtime)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited -Series or Dramatic Special

Queen Latifah – Flint (Lifetime)

Outstanding News/ Information – (Series or Special)

Unsung (TV One)

Outstanding Talk Series

The Real (Syndicated)

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

The Manns (TV One)

Outstanding Variety or Game Show – (Series or Special)

Lip Sync Battle (Spike)

Outstanding Children’s Program

Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)

Caleb McLaughlin – Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Roland Martin – News One Now (TV One)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

LL Cool J – Lip Sync Battle (Spike)

Motion Picture



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Idris Elba – THOR: Ragnarok (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

Detroit (Annapurna Pictures)

Documentary

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

STEP (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

The 44th President: In His Own Words (History)

Writing

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Jordan Peele – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Janine Barrois – Claws – Batsh*t (TNT)

Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series

Gina Prince-Bythewood – Shots Fired – Hour One: Pilot (Fox)

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Abdul Williams – The New Edition Story – Part 2 (BET)

Directing

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Anton Cropper – black-ish – Juneteenth (ABC)

Outstanding Directing in a Dramatic Series

Carl Franklin – 13 Reasons Why – Tape 5, Side B (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Allen Hughes – The Defiant Ones (HBO)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Jordan Peele – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

ANIMATED/CGI

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Tiffany Haddish – Legends of Chamberlain Heights (Comedy Central)

