Today is Monday January 15, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Jordan Peele, Idris Elba, Tiffany Haddish among early NAACP Image Awards winners

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2018 at 12:03 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Idris Elba, Tiffany Haddish and Jordan Peele were multiple winners in the non-televised categories for the NAACP Image Awards.

Elba was named Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for THOR: Ragnarok, and was also named Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited series or Dramatic Special for Guerrilla.

Haddish received awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Girls Trip, and Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for the animated series Legends of Chamberlain Heights.

Peele was recognized for Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture, and Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture, for Get Out.

The Real’s Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley hosted the pre-awards event at the Pasadena Conference Center, where they celebrated winning Outstanding Talk Series.

Other winners include Queen Latifah, who received Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited -Series or Dramatic Special for Flint.

The 49th NAACP Image Awards, hosted by Anthony Anderson, airs live tonight at 9 p.m ET on TV One. Here’s a list of the television and film winners in the non-televised categories.

Television

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Jay Ellis – Insecure (HBO) 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Marsai Martin – black-ish (ABC) 

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Joe Morton – Scandal (ABC) 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Naturi Naughton – Power (Starz) 

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited – Series or Dramatic Special
The New Edition Story (BET) 

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Idris Elba – Guerrilla (Showtime) 

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited -Series or Dramatic Special
Queen Latifah – Flint (Lifetime) 

Outstanding News/ Information – (Series or Special)
Unsung (TV One) 

Outstanding Talk Series
The Real (Syndicated) 

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series
The Manns (TV One) 

Outstanding Variety or Game Show – (Series or Special)
Lip Sync Battle (Spike) 

Outstanding Children’s Program
Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior) 

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)
Caleb McLaughlin – Stranger Things (Netflix) 

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Roland Martin – News One Now (TV One) 

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
LL Cool J – Lip Sync Battle (Spike) 

Motion Picture

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Idris Elba – THOR: Ragnarok (Marvel Studios) 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip (Universal Pictures) 

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
Detroit (Annapurna Pictures) 

Documentary

Outstanding Documentary (Film)
STEP (Fox Searchlight Pictures) 

Outstanding Documentary (Television)
The 44th President: In His Own Words (History) 

Writing

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
Jordan Peele – Get Out (Universal Pictures) 

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Janine Barrois – Claws – Batsh*t (TNT) 

Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series
Gina Prince-Bythewood – Shots Fired – Hour One: Pilot (Fox) 

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Abdul Williams – The New Edition Story  – Part 2 (BET)

Directing

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Anton Cropper – black-ish – Juneteenth (ABC) 

Outstanding Directing in a Dramatic Series
Carl Franklin – 13 Reasons Why – Tape 5, Side B (Netflix) 

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
Allen Hughes – The Defiant Ones (HBO)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Jordan Peele – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

ANIMATED/CGI

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Tiffany Haddish – Legends of Chamberlain Heights (Comedy Central)

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Jordan Peele, Idris Elba, Tiffany Haddish among early NAACP Image Awards winners

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2018 at 12:03 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Idris Elba, Tiffany Haddish and Jordan Peele were multiple winners in the non-televised categories for the NAACP Image Awards.

Elba was named Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for THOR: Ragnarok, and was also named Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited series or Dramatic Special for Guerrilla.

Haddish received awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Girls Trip, and Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for the animated series Legends of Chamberlain Heights.

Peele was recognized for Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture, and Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture, for Get Out.

The Real’s Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley hosted the pre-awards event at the Pasadena Conference Center, where they celebrated winning Outstanding Talk Series.

Other winners include Queen Latifah, who received Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited -Series or Dramatic Special for Flint.

The 49th NAACP Image Awards, hosted by Anthony Anderson, airs live tonight at 9 p.m ET on TV One. Here’s a list of the television and film winners in the non-televised categories.

Television

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Jay Ellis – Insecure (HBO) 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Marsai Martin – black-ish (ABC) 

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Joe Morton – Scandal (ABC) 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Naturi Naughton – Power (Starz) 

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited – Series or Dramatic Special
The New Edition Story (BET) 

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Idris Elba – Guerrilla (Showtime) 

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited -Series or Dramatic Special
Queen Latifah – Flint (Lifetime) 

Outstanding News/ Information – (Series or Special)
Unsung (TV One) 

Outstanding Talk Series
The Real (Syndicated) 

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series
The Manns (TV One) 

Outstanding Variety or Game Show – (Series or Special)
Lip Sync Battle (Spike) 

Outstanding Children’s Program
Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior) 

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)
Caleb McLaughlin – Stranger Things (Netflix) 

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Roland Martin – News One Now (TV One) 

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
LL Cool J – Lip Sync Battle (Spike) 

Motion Picture

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Idris Elba – THOR: Ragnarok (Marvel Studios) 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip (Universal Pictures) 

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
Detroit (Annapurna Pictures) 

Documentary

Outstanding Documentary (Film)
STEP (Fox Searchlight Pictures) 

Outstanding Documentary (Television)
The 44th President: In His Own Words (History) 

Writing

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
Jordan Peele – Get Out (Universal Pictures) 

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Janine Barrois – Claws – Batsh*t (TNT) 

Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series
Gina Prince-Bythewood – Shots Fired – Hour One: Pilot (Fox) 

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Abdul Williams – The New Edition Story  – Part 2 (BET)

Directing

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Anton Cropper – black-ish – Juneteenth (ABC) 

Outstanding Directing in a Dramatic Series
Carl Franklin – 13 Reasons Why – Tape 5, Side B (Netflix) 

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
Allen Hughes – The Defiant Ones (HBO)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Jordan Peele – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

ANIMATED/CGI

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Tiffany Haddish – Legends of Chamberlain Heights (Comedy Central)

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement