Winter Weather Closures, Delays, Changes: Because of wintry weather predicted overnight, the following weather-related closings have been announced. Check our News page for an updated list as more districts announce possible delays and closings. Please use this email address: closings@ktbb.com to send us your closings or delays.

Tuesday:

Murchison ISD – Canceled

Elysian Fields ISD – Canceled, Basketball games rescheduled for Wednesday

Van ISD: two-hour delay — classes start at 10 a.m.

Athens ISD: two-hour delay — classes start at 10 a.m.

Cayuga ISD: two-hour delay — classes start at 10 a.m.

Mount Enterprise ISD: three-hour delay — classes start at 11 a.m.