Because of wintry weather predicted overnight, the following weather-related closings have been announced.

Tuesday:

Murchison ISD – Canceled

Elysian Fields ISD – Canceled, Basketball games rescheduled for Wednesday

Van ISD: two-hour delay — classes start at 10 a.m.

Athens ISD: two-hour delay — classes start at 10 a.m.

Cayuga ISD: two-hour delay — classes start at 10 a.m.

Mount Enterprise ISD: three-hour delay — classes start at 11 a.m.

The Tyler ISD Transportation Department will be checking the roads as early as 4:00 Tuesday morning. That information will then be relayed to the school superintendent, who will then makes the decision to announce either delayed opening or school closure by approximately 6:00 a.m.