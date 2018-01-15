ROCKPORT (AP) – Some Texas coastal towns where Hurricane Harvey made landfall are working to restore tourism and other economic attractions nearly five months after the storm. The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports hundreds of businesses in Rockport and Fulton are now open amid recovery efforts assisted by Aransas County and other government officials. Harvey made landfall Aug. 25, leaving behind destroyed homes, businesses and infrastructure in Rockport, with about 10,000 residents. Nearby Fulton, a town of nearly 1,600, also took a heavy hit. Officials with the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce say about 460 businesses of 1,300 are now operating.