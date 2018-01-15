MARSHALL – A shooting at Marshall’s Wiley College is under investigation. It happened around 12:15 Monday morning. It appears as if a black sedan drove onto the Strickland Hall parking lot and possibly exchanged gunfire with someone. One bullet went through a dorm window. No injuries were reported. It is not believed that the dormitories were the target of the shooting. The car, with possibly two persons inside, crashed into a retaining wall, damaging the wall and the vehicle. The vehicle then left the campus. The car should have extensive front-end damage.