TYLER – Both Tyler and Smith County are expecting potential snow and icy weather in the next 24 hours. The city streets team has a sanding truck and staff on standby to sand the roads in case of severe ice. Tyler Streets Department Manager Robin Smart says they will put a base layer of sand on bridges and inclined intersections at risk of being dangerous when it gets icy. Tuesday morning at 5:30, the streets department will put out a de-icing agent on city buildings. They will even move staff to 12-hour shifts so they can maintain staff 24/7 over the next couple of days.

Crews are also on standby that will take care of ice accumulation on trees that might fall so the roadways stay open for first responders. If residents see these trucks out on the roads, they are advised to keep their distance so crews can do their jobs safely. In addition, the City reminds businesses and residents to turn off automatic sprinklers when temperatures drop below freezing. Sprinkler systems left on when temperatures drop below freezing may cause sheets of ice to form in streets and on sidewalks. This can create hazardous driving conditions, as well as hazardous walking conditions on both sidewalks and at crosswalks.

Tyler Animal Control and Shelter reminds pet owners to bring their pets inside where it is warm.

At this time, the City of Tyler will assess weather overnight to determine whether or not municipal offices will close or delay open. We will work closely with Tyler Independent School District and local colleges on closure decisions.

The Tyler Fire Department and Emergency Management officials will continue to monitor the inclement weather conditions in the Tyler area in preparation for the freezing temperatures that are expected to remain overnight and throughout the day Tuesday. Emergency services will remain available to citizens of Tyler, including personnel in the Fire, Police, Streets, Water/Sewer, Traffic and Information

Technology departments. Emergency service capabilities are at full strength and City departments are in frequent communication with each other to ensure that all necessary preparations are in place. Additionally, officials are in communication with the local school district, County and State Emergency Management officials and local EMS. Emergency Management officials continue to monitor the situation and will respond as appropriate.

Smith County officials spent Monday preparing for possible winter weather. Smith County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy-Wasson says Some shelters and local fire departments around Smith County will open tonight in case roads, especially Interstate 20, become icy and impassable.

Lindale Fire Chief Joe Yeakley reported that the Methodist Church in Lindale will be available to shelter people in their Fellowship Hall, if the need arises. The Central Baptist Church in Lindale will be available for overflow, if needed.

Red Springs Volunteer Fire Chief Michael Sammons will stay at his fire station throughout the night to assist with any needs along Interstate 20. According to McCoy-Wasson said. They will have food and water, as well as cots, pillows and blankets available in case of an ice/snow event.

The Volunteer Fire Departments Stations in Winona, near UT Health Northeast, and in the Northeast part of the county, will be open if needed. You can drive to any of these shelters or fire departments. If I-20 ices over and motorists are stranded, fire department personnel can pick them up and take them to the shelters.

You can go to http://www.smith-county.com/Commissioners/2017_18%20Cold%20Weather%20Response%20Plan%20DRAFT.pdf for information about cold weather tips and resources, as well as shelter locations which are all contained in the 2017-18 Cold Weather Response Plan for Tyler/Smith County.