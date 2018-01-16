Today is Tuesday January 16, 2018
Weather Causing Change in the FM 849 Bridge Work

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2018 at 7:18 pm
Smith County – Due to winter weather expected to hit the area, the work schedule which will close I-20 is being modified, cancelling work scheduled for Tuesday and moving work to Wednesday and Thursday. Depending on weather, additional changes are possible. In Smith County, the contractor is preparing to conduct night work on the FM 849 Bridge Replacement Project at I-20 at Hideaway. Eastbound I-20 will be shut down at 7:00pm on Wednesday and traffic moved to the ramp for the night as the contractor sets the bridge beams. The westbound lanes will be closed for the same work and traffic moved to the ramp at 7:00pm on Thursday, reopening Friday morning. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

Smith County – Due to winter weather expected to hit the area, the work schedule which will close I-20 is being modified, cancelling work scheduled for Tuesday and moving work to Wednesday and Thursday. Depending on weather, additional changes are possible. In Smith County, the contractor is preparing to conduct night work on the FM 849 Bridge Replacement Project at I-20 at Hideaway. Eastbound I-20 will be shut down at 7:00pm on Wednesday and traffic moved to the ramp for the night as the contractor sets the bridge beams. The westbound lanes will be closed for the same work and traffic moved to the ramp at 7:00pm on Thursday, reopening Friday morning. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

