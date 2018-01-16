LONGVIEW – Snowy and icy conditions have closed some roads in Longview. According to the Longview Police Department:

The High Street underpass is closed between Tyler Street and Cotton Street.

Green Street underpass is closed between Tyler Street and Cotton Street.

Spur 63 is closed from Cotton Street to Highway 80.

Northbound McCann Road is closed near Longview Mall from Tall Pines to Loop 281.

Southbound Fourth Street from Hollybrook to Loop 281.

Mobberly from Methvin to Cotton.

As is the City’s normal protocol, public works crews will be distributing sand onto roadways with a priority given to bridges, intersections, and hills. However, roads are still icy, so please avoid driving in these conditions.