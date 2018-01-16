TYLER – The Department of Public Safety is continuing to strongly encourage people to not travel as many of the major roadways in the East Texas area are experiencing delays due to road conditions.

Troopers are currently assisting TxDoT trucks that are sanding IH-20 westbound at the 557 and 556 mile markers. Eastbound from the 559-561 mile marker traffic is moving, but slowly. Motorist should continue to avoid the area. At mile marker 550 both east and west bound traffic are experiencing difficulty in

gaining traction.

If you must drive, remember to slow down and keep a larger distance than normal from other vehicles. Use extra caution when approaching elevated areas. Avoid using cruise control.

During the winter season, residents can contact 2-1-1 Texas, the state’s free 24-hour helpline, to check on possible community established warming centers or

related services in their area. No matter where you live in Texas, you can dial 2-1-1 or 877-541-7905 for community resources.