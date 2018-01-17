Chris Coduto/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Washington State Quarterback Tyler Hilinski was found dead at the age of 21 Tuesday in Pullman, Washington from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A rifle and suicide note were found next to him according to police, who showed up on a welfare check after Hilinski missed a practice.

The Claremont, California native started the team’s bowl game against Michigan State and was expected to take over the starting role next year.

Washington State Head Coach Mike Leach released a statement saying, “We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Tyler’s passing. He was an incredible young man and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him was better for it. The entire WSU community mourns as thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

He led the Cougars to a come from behind win against Boise State in triple overtime in the second game of the season.

The redshirt sophomore threw for 1,186 yards and 7 touchdowns last year.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.