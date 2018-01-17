BRYAN (AP) – Investigators responding to reports of someone not showing up for work have discovered three people dead in a Central Texas apartment. Police in Bryan say the bodies were discovered Wednesday morning in a unit at an apartment complex. A police statement says officers and medical personnel had responded to a report of an employee not arriving for work as scheduled. Police say the investigation is concentrated outside the apartment. Investigators did not offer any further explanation. Authorities didn’t immediately release the names of the three people. Further details weren’t immediately released.