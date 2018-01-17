(L-R) Marc and Mike Sorrentino – Photo by David Becker/WireImage(NEW JERSEY) — Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has pleaded guilty in a New Jersey court to tax evasion charges.

Both Sitch and his brother Marc copped pleas in connection with allegedly hiding nearly nine million dollars’ worth of earnings made by the reality star between 2010 and 2012, according to TMZ.

According to a court filing, obtained by ABC News, the Sorrentino brothers made a deal with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey that would help them avoid a trial, which was supposed to start in three weeks.

Mike was said to have been facing 15 years if found guilty in a trial; his brother, who acted as his manager, was facing 20. It remains to be seen what their punishment will be, or exactly to which charges they pleaded.

Meanwhile, Sitch is set to return with most of his former roommates for Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which will shoot in Miami this year.