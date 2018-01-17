Today is Wednesday January 17, 2018
Longview Burglary Suspect in Jail

Posted/updated on: January 17, 2018 at 2:10 pm
LONGVIEW – A Longview burglary suspect has been busted. In the Gregg County Jail is 49 year old Dalas Edward Skaggs of Logansport, Texas. He was first picked up on East Marshall Avenue on an outstanding warrant. When he was arrested, officers found property belonging to a home on Stuckey Drive that was burglarized last week. He was also identified from surveillance video in the Stuckey Drive area. Officers say Skaggs confessed to the burglary. His bonds total $25,000 on charges of burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance.

