Posted/updated on: January 17, 2018 at 7:01 pm

Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- Fresh off the success of Nintendo's Switch console, the company announced Wednesday a new line of buildable toys that can be used in tandem with its Switch system.



Nintendo's Labo is a brand new line of do-it-yourself toys that play into the experience of playing some new or existing Nintendo games. Tech site Wired.com suggests a steering wheel, like for the Nintendo Wii's Mario Kart, or the gun used in the classic game Duck Hunt, as the type of accessories that could exist under the Labo line.



All of the Labo accessories, Nintendo says, will be made of cardboard.



Nintendo's website hints at the possibility of creating a cardboard piano, fishing pole or motorbike.



Each Labo item will be customizable, and Nintendo says, each customer can "dream up new ways to use your Toy-Con creations...and bring them to life."



