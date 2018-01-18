LONGVIEW – Filing has begun for three spots on the Longview City Council. Filing started Wednesday and will run through February 16th, for mayor and council districts 1 and 2. Mayor Andy Mack (pictured) has filed for re-election. Mack was first elected to the post in 2015, succeeding Jay Dean, who had held the post for ten years. Filing for District 1 on opening day was incumbent councilman Ed Moore. Now retired, Moore was once Longview’s Assistant City Manager. No one filed for District 2 on opening day. The election is on Saturday, May 5th.