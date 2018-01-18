TYLER – Morning low temperatures in the area on Wednesday hit the upper single digits to low teens. The National Weather Service records show Tyler had a low of 11 degrees. That equals the record low set on January 17, 1957. And the high of 32 Wednesday afternoon equaled the record low maximum temperature for Tyler set on January 17th in 1930, 1953 and 1957. It has been at or below freezing in Tyler since 11:00 Monday night. This has been Tyler’s coldest period since December, 1989, went the temperature dropped to -2 degrees. Tyler’s coldest period ran from December 19th through the 29th in 1983. During that time there were 258 hours of sub-freezing temperatures. Tyler’s coldest day was on February 12, 1899 when the temperature bottomed out at -8 degrees.