MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Some energy producers are still willing to pay more for Wisconsin’s high-quality fracking sand despite increasing competition from Texas producers. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that mining industry publications estimate there could be more than 20 new frack sand mines in Texas this year. Samir Nangia is an oilfield services expert for analytics firm IHS. He says Texas sand is located in dunes, making it easier to mine than Wisconsin sand locked in sandstone deposits. Nangia says the accessibility drives down the price, which is attractive to oil drilling companies. Nangia says many energy companies still value Wisconsin sand because of its strength. Companies can drill deeper and keep oil wells producing longer. He says some companies are mixing Wisconsin sand with cheaper Texas sand when using hydraulic fracturing to drill in oil rich shale deposits.