TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler’s online graduate nursing program is one of the best country. In rankings released by U.S. News and World Report, the U-T Tyler program is tied for 5th place, out of 159 programs nationally. They tied with John Hopkins University, George Washington University and University of South Carolina. It was also the number 1 ranked Texas university as well, out of 13 appearing on the list. And, according to U.S. News data, UT Tyler is the No. 1 lowest cost program among the top 10 online nursing graduate programs. The magazine’s ranking methodology considers quality of student engagement, faculty credentials and training, student services and technology, peer reputation and admissions selectivity.