Tyler Police Adding Emergency Response Certification

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2018 at 1:57 pm
TYLER – Police officers are trained to to safeguard lives and property and to protect individuals in the communities they serve. Now, Tyler officers will get additional training in emergency medical care. The Tyler police Department is partnering with East Texas Medical Center and the Emergency Medical Responder certification program. This prepares officers to provide the initial lifesaving care for patients experiencing cardiac arrest, overdose and traumatic injury. These certified EMR officers can initiate such action as, using Automatic External Defibrillators, administering oxygen, utilizing blood glucometers, applying tourniquets and administering Narcan, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The training kicks off next Tuesday.

