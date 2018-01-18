Amazon names 20 remaining candidates for second headquarters

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2018 at 1:40 pm

Amazon(SEATTLE) -- Amazon announced the twenty candidates still in the running for the company's second headquarters on Thursday, eliminating 218 proposals as it moves on to the next phase of the selection process.



Some of the country's biggest cities made the cut, including New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Miami, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. But also included were Austin, Texas; Columbus, Ohio; Newark, New Jersey; and Raleigh, North Carolina.



"All the proposals showed enthusiasm and creativity," said Holly Sullivan of Amazon Public Policy in a statement. "Through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation."



See the list of remaining cities below:



Atlanta, Ga.

Austin, Texas

Boston, Mass.

Chicago, Ill.

Columbus, Ohio

Dallas, Texas

Denver, Colo.

Indianapolis, Ind.

Los Angeles, Calif.

Miami, Fla.

Montgomery County, Md.

Nashville, Tenn.

Newark, N.J.

New York City, N.Y.

Northern Virginia, Va.

Philadelphia, Pa.

Pittsburgh, Pa.

Raleigh, N.C.

Toronto, Canada

Washington, D.C.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back