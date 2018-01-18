Justin Sullivan/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Michael Wolff’s best-selling book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House may be coming to TV.

Variety confirmed a story that first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, claiming Endeavor Content has inked a deal in the seven-figure range to turn the controversial book into a TV series.

Wolff reportedly will serve as an executive producer on the project, which currently has no network attached.

Fire and Fury is Wolff’s account of Donald Trump’s first year as president, based on the author’s exclusive access to the White House. The president has attacked both the book and former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon — one of Wolff’s principal sources. Bannon later stepped down from his position as head of Breitbart News in the wake of the furor over his comments in the book.

Sales of the book surged after White House officials tried to stop its release. It debuted at number one on The New York Times best-seller list and, as of Wednesday, its combined e-book, audio and hardcover sales top 500,000 copies — despite the fact that Wolff has been under fire for the lack of proof of many of the events he describes in the book.

