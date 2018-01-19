bhofack2/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Krispy Kreme is asking America to decide the flavor of its newest glazed doughnut that will be offered at participating shops around the country later this year.

Customers can vote for one of four choices — blueberry, caramel, lemon and maple — until the end of the vote on January 22. The doughnut chain will then “craft, taste and perfect” the winning flavor, releasing it for a full week this spring.

Krispy Kreme’s Chief Marketing Officer Jackie Woodward pointed to fan reaction to a number of limited edition offerings from the past year — green donuts for Saint Patrick’s Day, chocolate glazed for the total eclipse, and warm gingerbread molasses glaze for the holidays.

Voting will take place at http://www.voteforglaze.com. Fans can vote once, and then promote the voting via social media. The winning flavor will be announced on January 25.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.