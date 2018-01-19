CORPUS CHRISTI (AP) – Police in Corpus Christi say a baby has been found unharmed inside a vehicle about an hour after it was stolen. Lt. Chris Hooper said officials are searching for the person who stole and then abandoned the vehicle with the baby inside on Friday morning. Hooper said that it was reported that the car was stolen when the mother left her vehicle running with her sleeping baby inside while she went inside a business. The abandoned car was found about 9 miles from where it was stolen.