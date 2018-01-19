Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images(NEW JERSEY) — The Situation’s got himself into a sticky tax situation — and recently took a plea deal to get out of it.

As a part of a plea deal, both Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his manager brother, Marc Sorrentino, pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges in a New Jersey courthouse Friday.

The Situation pleaded guilty to charges of tax evasion, while his brother pleaded guilty to “aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return,” according to documents acquired by ABC News.

According to the pleas, both The Sitch and his brother hid money the reality star made in 2011. In some cases, Mike Sorrentino was paid off the books, and made cash bank deposits small enough not to be detected by the IRS.

Marc Sorrentino, who created business ventures so the pair could capitalize on his brother’s Jersey Shore stardom, admitted to under-reporting his income and providing false information to tax preparers for tax years 2010, 2011, and 2012.

The Sitch’s charge carries a maximum penalty of five years behind bars. His brother’s crime carries a maximum three-year prison sentence. Both brothers can also be fined up to $250,000 each.

“What the defendants admitted to today, quite simply, is tantamount to stealing money from their fellow taxpayers,” U.S. Attorney Carpenito said in a statement. “All of us are required by law to pay our fair share of taxes. Celebrity status does not provide a free pass from this obligation.”

Sentencing is scheduled for April 25.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.