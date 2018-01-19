HENDERSON – A log truck accident in Rusk County is causing a traffic problem. The accident is on U.S. Highway 79 East, just west of County Road 304, and just east of Henderson. The Department of Public Safety is reporting Traffic is being rerouted around the incident. Motorist traveling east will be diverted off US-79 onto FM-3135 then onto FM-1251 into Panola County. Westbound traffic will be diverted south onto FM-1798 then onto US-259S, then north into Henderson. We have had no reports of injuries.