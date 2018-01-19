HOUSTON (AP) – Advocates for an award-winning Mexican journalist seeking asylum in the U.S. are accusing immigration officials of unjustly detaining him based on a disputed 1999 incident. An attorney for Emilio Gutierrez Soto says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials want to discredit the journalist, who in October accepted a press freedom award from the National Press Club in Washington on behalf of Mexico’s journalists. The 54-year-old Gutierrez is awaiting the results of his appeal after an immigration judge denied his asylum request. Gutierrez fears deportation to Mexico because he says he’s received death threats over his work. In a letter the press club released Friday, an ICE official writes that the journalist should be held because he previously tried to enter the U.S. by “fraud or willfully misrepresenting a material fact.”