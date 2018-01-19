HALLSVILLE – Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of Wednesday’s fire at Trinity Industries at Hallsville. The fire was reported late that afternoon in the paint shop building at the plant. The fire, just east of Longview, was reported contained about an hour and a half later. The building was a total loss. The Harrison County Fire Marshal’s office told the Longview News Journal they still are investigating the cause, but they haven’t found anything suspicious. Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Temple said the blaze is likely linked to faulty equipment. No injuries were reported.