(SPOILER ALERT) Last Sunday's episode of Star Trek: Discovery revealed a major plot twist: Lt. Ash Tyler, lover of lead character Michael Burnham, is actually Voq [vohk], a Klingon who's been surgically altered to appear human and infiltrate the Federation.

Actor Shazad Latif first appeared on the show as Voq, speaking Klingon and wearing heavy makeup, then appeared as Tyler a few episodes later. He says even the crew had no idea he was playing both roles: “When I turned up as Tyler…they were like, ‘Who the hell is this guy?'”

In this Sunday’s episode, Burnham, played by actress Sonequa Martin-Green, must decide how she now feels about Tyler, and continue her mission to escape the evil Terran Empire.

“We see the fallout between Michael and Tyler and how they’re gonna deal with this, ’cause they still have to carry on working together — there’s stuff to do!” Latif laughs. “They’ve got to go and sort out this Terran Empire…so yeah, there’s a lot to come!”

Behind the scenes, there’s been a lot going on with the cast of Star Trek: Discovery too. Doug Jones, who plays First Officer Saru, also stars as the aquatic creature in the acclaimed film The Shape of Water. And Anthony Rapp, who plays Chief Engineer Stamets, made headlines last year by being the first to publicly reveal that, when he was a teen, Kevin Spacey allegedly sexually assaulted him.

“To be one of the first people to say something like that, that’s unbelievable,” Latif tells ABC Radio about Rapp’s revelation. “I mean, he’s been holding that his whole life so it’s a very big moment. So [I’m] proud and happy for him.”

Star Trek: Discovery airs Sunday nights on CBS: All Access.

