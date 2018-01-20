iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Friday’s sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Toronto 86, San Antonio 83 Brooklyn 101, Miami 95 Washington 122, Detroit 112 Memphis 106, Sacramento 88 Phoenix 108, Denver 100 N.Y. Knicks 117, Utah 115 L.A. Lakers 99, Indiana 86
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE OT Florida 4, Vegas 3 Montreal 3, Washington 2 Anaheim 2, L.A. Kings 1
TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (9) Michigan St. 85, Indiana 57
