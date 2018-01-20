Scoreboard roundup — 1/19/18

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Toronto 86, San Antonio 83

Brooklyn 101, Miami 95

Washington 122, Detroit 112

Memphis 106, Sacramento 88

Phoenix 108, Denver 100

N.Y. Knicks 117, Utah 115

L.A. Lakers 99, Indiana 86



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

OT Florida 4, Vegas 3

Montreal 3, Washington 2

Anaheim 2, L.A. Kings 1



TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(9) Michigan St. 85, Indiana 57



