Today is Saturday January 20, 2018
Scoreboard roundup — 1/19/18

Posted/updated on: January 20, 2018 at 1:14 pm
iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Friday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Toronto 86, San Antonio 83
Brooklyn 101, Miami 95
Washington 122, Detroit 112
Memphis 106, Sacramento 88
Phoenix 108, Denver 100
N.Y. Knicks 117, Utah 115
L.A. Lakers 99, Indiana 86

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
OT Florida 4, Vegas 3
Montreal 3, Washington 2
Anaheim 2, L.A. Kings 1

TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(9) Michigan St. 85, Indiana 57

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

