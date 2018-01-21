HARRISON COUNTY — A Harrison County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man with a history of mental illness this morning during a welfare check at the man’s rural home, his family said. According to the Longview News-Journal and KETK, Damond Key said Arther McAfee Jr. was a 61-year-old Army veteran with a history of mental health troubles that were known to the sheriff’s office through past welfare checks. McAfee lived on Curtis Black Road northeast of Longview off FM 2208. Key said his mother, McAfee’s sister, lives adjacent to his cousin and witnessed the shooting. The spokesman for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately return a call inquiring about the shooting.

Key and friend Ed Guthrie also said deputies had detained two of McAfee’s sisters at the scene. The family said a deputy informed them about 4:30 p.m. today that McAfee had died.