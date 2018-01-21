DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas man has been convicted of murder in the 2015 death of a teenager who went missing after she had stopped to return a rented DVD while on her way to church. Jurors had deliberated for almost 23 hours over several days before reaching a verdict on Saturday in the trial of Antonio Cochran. Prosecutors had sought a capital murder conviction against the 37-year-old Cochran, who authorities say abducted 18-year-old Zoe Hastings, drove her to a nearby creek bed and sexually assaulted her before killing the teenager. The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office had previously reversed its plan to seek the death penalty after experts found Cochran is intellectually disabled. The sentencing phase of Cochran’s trial is set to begin Monday. He faces up to life in prison.