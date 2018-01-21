TYLER — Numerous flat tires in Tyler are being blamed on a substance the city put on the roads. When the roads began to ice over this past week, city crews started treating them with a mixture meant to provide traction — but instead it left many drivers with flattened tires. Public works director Scott Taylor says the city is now looking at went wrong. Taylor says over the next week or so, the city will re-evaluate the material and what was done procedurally before determining whether to make any changes in the material. Brine is usually the go-to for roads in icy conditions, but this time the city used a mix that included a metal substance called slag. Taylor says that’s what caused the flattened tires, although the city has used the mix without problems since 1974.