iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Adolescence now spans the ages of 10 to 24, scientists say. A new report suggests an earlier onset of puberty and better “understanding of continued growth” well into early adulthood should prompt scientists to up the age of adolescence from 19. Some of the factors in creating an expanded definition of adolescence include biological growth and the delayed timing of major social role transitions, according to the Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal. The report argues the “transition period from childhood to adulthood now occupies a greater portion of life” because young adults are completing education, marriage and parenthood much later than past decades. Changing the definition of adolescence is essential for “appropriate framing of laws, social policies and service systems,” the report says. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Adolescence now lasts from age 10 to 24

Posted/updated on: January 21, 2018 at 8:31 am

