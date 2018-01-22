Patrick Smith/Getty Images(PHILADELPHIA) — The Super Bowl LII match-up is set; the New England Patriots will face the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Patriots defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20 in the AFC Championship game, advancing to a second consecutive Super Bowl, which will also be the eighth appearance for star quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick.

The Minnesota Vikings were blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-7. Quarterback Nick Foles, who replaced injured Carson Wentz in Game 13, led the NFC Champions to victory and the franchise’s third Super Bowl.

The Eagles last Super Bowl appearance was in 2005 against the Patriots. Both teams will meet again for Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

