Today is Monday January 22, 2018
Scoreboard roundup — 1/21/18

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2018 at 1:47 am
iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) --Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
    
   NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
 Final  Orlando      103  Boston        95
 Final  L.A. Lakers  127  N-Y Knicks   107
 Final  Brooklyn     101  Detroit      100
 Final  Indiana       94  San Antonio   86
    
   NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
 Final OT  Philadelphia   2  Washington    1
 Final  Vegas          5  Carolina      1
 Final  Winnipeg       1  Vancouver     0
 Final  San Jose       6  Anaheim       2
 Final  L.A. Kings     4  N-Y Rangers   2
    
   TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
 Final  (2) Virginia    59  Wake Forest   49
 Final  (23) Michigan   62  Rutgers       47
 Final  (25) Miami      86  NC State      81

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved

