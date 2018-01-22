Scoreboard roundup — 1/21/18
Posted/updated on:
January 22, 2018 at
1:47 am
iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) --Here are the latest scores from today's sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Orlando 103 Boston 95
Final L.A. Lakers 127 N-Y Knicks 107
Final Brooklyn 101 Detroit 100
Final Indiana 94 San Antonio 86
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Final OT Philadelphia 2 Washington 1
Final Vegas 5 Carolina 1
Final Winnipeg 1 Vancouver 0
Final San Jose 6 Anaheim 2
Final L.A. Kings 4 N-Y Rangers 2
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Final (2) Virginia 59 Wake Forest 49
Final (23) Michigan 62 Rutgers 47
Final (25) Miami 86 NC State 81
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved
