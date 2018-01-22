iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) --Here are the latest scores from today's sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Final Orlando 103 Boston 95 Final L.A. Lakers 127 N-Y Knicks 107 Final Brooklyn 101 Detroit 100 Final Indiana 94 San Antonio 86 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Final OT Philadelphia 2 Washington 1 Final Vegas 5 Carolina 1 Final Winnipeg 1 Vancouver 0 Final San Jose 6 Anaheim 2 Final L.A. Kings 4 N-Y Rangers 2 TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Final (2) Virginia 59 Wake Forest 49 Final (23) Michigan 62 Rutgers 47 Final (25) Miami 86 NC State 81 Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved

Scoreboard roundup — 1/21/18

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2018 at 1:47 am

