Irving Officer Fatally Shoots Suspect during Burglary Call

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2018 at 12:33 pm
IRVING (AP) – Police say an officer investigating reports of a car burglary at a Dallas-area apartment complex has fatally shot a suspect. Irving police say no officers were injured in the shooting before dawn Monday. An Irving police statement says officers responded to an apartment complex after a witness reported seeing a man breaking into a vehicle in the parking lot. Police say officers arrived as a suspect got into a pickup truck and tried to flee. Police say the suspect’s truck rammed a police car and several other vehicles in the lot. Investigators say an officer, fearing for his life, shot the suspect. The suspect died at a Dallas hospital. Police didn’t immediately release his name. Authorities didn’t immediately release the name of the officer amid the investigation.

