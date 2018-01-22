Today is Monday January 22, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police Seek 2 in Robbery, Killing of Dallas-Area Clerk

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2018 at 12:34 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

GARLAND (AP) – Police are seeking two suspects in the weekend fatal shooting of a Dallas-area convenience store clerk during a robbery. Garland police on Monday released store security video that shows the first man entering and pulling out a pistol. A second man, with a backpack that has a Spiderman image, follows close behind. Both suspects wore dark hoodies. Detectives believe one of the suspects may have injured one of his legs during the robbery late Saturday that left 35-year-old Manish Panday dead at the scene. Garland police say a pedestrian flagged down officers to report someone was shot at a nearby convenience store. Garland Crime Stoppers has offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or indictment in the killing.

Police Seek 2 in Robbery, Killing of Dallas-Area Clerk

Posted/updated on: January 22, 2018 at 12:34 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

GARLAND (AP) – Police are seeking two suspects in the weekend fatal shooting of a Dallas-area convenience store clerk during a robbery. Garland police on Monday released store security video that shows the first man entering and pulling out a pistol. A second man, with a backpack that has a Spiderman image, follows close behind. Both suspects wore dark hoodies. Detectives believe one of the suspects may have injured one of his legs during the robbery late Saturday that left 35-year-old Manish Panday dead at the scene. Garland police say a pedestrian flagged down officers to report someone was shot at a nearby convenience store. Garland Crime Stoppers has offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or indictment in the killing.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement