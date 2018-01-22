GARLAND (AP) – Police are seeking two suspects in the weekend fatal shooting of a Dallas-area convenience store clerk during a robbery. Garland police on Monday released store security video that shows the first man entering and pulling out a pistol. A second man, with a backpack that has a Spiderman image, follows close behind. Both suspects wore dark hoodies. Detectives believe one of the suspects may have injured one of his legs during the robbery late Saturday that left 35-year-old Manish Panday dead at the scene. Garland police say a pedestrian flagged down officers to report someone was shot at a nearby convenience store. Garland Crime Stoppers has offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or indictment in the killing.