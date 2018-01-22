HOUSTON (AP) – A 25-year-old Houston man has been charged with causing the deaths of two people – including a 62-year-old grandfather – when vehicles crashed while street racing on Christmas Day. Harris County prosecutors say Devante Franklin has been arrested and is charged with two counts of racing resulting in a death and one count of racing resulting in serious bodily injury. Assistant District Attorney Sean Teare says Franklin faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Franklin has a court appearance set for Tuesday. Authorities say Franklin and Kevin Strong in separate cars were speeding and swerving through traffic when they crashed into an SUV driven by 62-year-old Johnny Lewis Patterson. Strong and Patterson were killed. Court documents show one of the cars had reached 114 mph.