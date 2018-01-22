ABILENE (AP) – Officials say a single-engine private plane has made a crash landing in a West Texas field shortly after takeoff from Abilene. Taylor County Sheriff’s Sgt. Cliff Griffin says the pilot wasn’t hurt in the crash shortly before 9 a.m. Monday. The area is about a mile west of Dyess Air Force Base. Griffin says the plane took off from Abilene, bound for Ruidoso, New Mexico. KTXS-TV reports the pilot of the Beechcraft A-36 reported smoke in the cockpit, was unable to return to the airport and made the crash landing. The plane ending up on its belly. The Abilene Reporter-News reports the plane came to rest near a fence. A message left with a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration wasn’t immediately returned Monday due to the U.S. government shutdown.