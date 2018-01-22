ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(NEW YORK) — Steven Soderbergh’s ambitious new murder mystery series, Mosaic, aims to take binge-watching to a whole new level.

The series, starring Sharon Stone and Garrett Hedlund, debuts in a linear fashion on HBO Monday, but you can also watch it on the free Mosaic app, where you can choose which character’s perspective you want to follow.

Stone, who plays the murder victim, Olivia Lake, says that even she got sucked in by variety of ways you can watch the story play out.

“I basically [lost] two days of my life ‘cause I had to see every person’s thread,” she tells ABC Radio. “It’s so fascinating because it’s a murder mystery [so] the audience becomes the detective. “If you really wanna solve the crime, you can watch it every single way, which is just fantastic. So you kind of dive down this rabbit hole.”

While Stone committed to watching everything, Hedlund, who plays suspect Joel Hurley, jokes he only watched Stone’s thread, so he feels like he “won a day.”

So do they think this could be the future of TV watching, where viewers have more control?

“I think that because we have all of these different opportunities now that we’ve become a digital world, this is the beginning of a new kind of understanding,” Stone says. “I think that Steven is opening all kinds of new doors for us, and that’s thrilling.”

You can watch Soderbergh’s edit of Mosaic starting tonight at 8 p.m. ET on HBO, or choose your own version on the Mosaic app, available now.

