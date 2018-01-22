JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville police are seeking leads in an armed robbery around 7:30 Sunday morning at Food Fast on East Larissa Street. The suspect is said to be a white male, about 5’8″, with a medium stocky build. He was wearing an unknown color long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, a red ball cap, and a red bandana over his face. Armed with a knife about a foot long, he demanded money from the register and made off with some $80 to $90. The clerk followed the thief as he ran away. He apparently entered what’s believed to be a white Nissan Maxima and was last seen traveling south on Bolton Street. Police say there is no reliable video of the incident. You’re asked to call JPD at (903) 586-2546 with any information.