Today is Tuesday January 23, 2018
Firefighters Get a Grip on Wildfire

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2018 at 3:00 am
WILLOW PARK (AP) – All roads are open and all evacuations are canceled as fire crews gain greater control over a North Texas wildfire that closed two major interstate highways. Local officials said Monday evening that the fire near Willow Park that had closed Interstates 20 and 30 west of Fort Worth was 85 percent contained. Parker County Judge Mark Riley says no structures were damaged and no injuries resulted from the fire that scorched 1,000 acres. Riley said fire crews would continue their efforts through the night, mainly extinguishing hot spots. Gusty winds and low humidity fostered the rapidly spreading prairie fire, but forecasters expected winds to diminish and humidity to increase overnight. Riley said that’s expected to aid in the firefighting effort.

