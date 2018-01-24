Today is Wednesday January 24, 2018
Boy, 16, Charged in Texas High School Shooting

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2018 at 3:02 am
ITALY (AP) – Authorities say a 16-year-old boy who opened fire inside a Texas high school, wounding a classmate, has been charged as a juvenile with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Ellis County district attorney’s office on Tuesday announced the charges against the teen. Authorities have not released his name. Authorities say he shot a 15-year-old girl in the cafeteria of Italy High School on Monday morning. They have not said how many times she was shot or indicated a motive. She’s recovering at a Dallas hospital and is said to be “in good spirits.” The boy is being held at a juvenile detention facility and is scheduled for an initial court appearance Wednesday. Ellis County sheriff’s Sgt. Joe Fitzgerald says investigators know where he obtained the handgun used in the shooting.

