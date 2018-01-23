HENDERSON COUNTY — TxDOT has opened the new westbound lanes of U.S. 175 between Larue and Poynor in Henderson County. This is one of three U.S. 175 expansion Projects currently underway. Anticipated completion date for the project is this March. The completion of the new westbound lanes at this location moves traffic into a divided highway configuration with a depressed median. Work now begins on the eastbound lanes with the inside lane closed to allow the contractor to place a final seal coat and conduct paving operations. The same work will be conducted on the eastbound outside lane before opening the roadway to traffic. The speed limit will increase to 60 mph throughout the construction corridor.

Officials remind you that the easternmost access to FM 315 and downtown Poynor remains closed while permanent construction of the roadway continues. Motorists must use the westernmost access for FM 315 and Poynor. The contractor will be placing permanent signage throughout the project. Work will also continue on concrete and rock riprap for ditches on both the north and south sides of the roadway. Work is also ongoing on FM 315S under the new bridges and consists of stabilizing the roadway, re-surfacing, adding curb and gutter, and extending the concrete riprap under the bridges. Expect lane closures.

This Phase II project is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided with a depressed median. The project limits stretch 4.7 miles ending just east of FM 315 in Poynor. A portion of this phase is being built on new location around the south side of Poynor. This, like Phase I, is a mobility project to add capacity and improve safety and includes adding one lane in each direction.