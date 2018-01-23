ABC/Paula Lobo(LOS ANGELES) — With her star-making turn in the hit comedy Girls Trip, Tiffany Haddish made a name for herself as a scene-stealer. While her fans would expect no less, she managed to bring her chops to the usually dry announcements of this year’s Academy Award nominees this morning.

Alongside Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Planet of the Apes series star Andy Serkis, Haddish wondered aloud if the nominated production designers that built the worlds of Blade Runner 2049 and Beauty and the Beast could, “install a steam shower in my house.”

When Dunkirk‘s name was read for multiple categories — it received eight nominations — Tiffany commented, “I gotta see this Dunkirk. It seems like a lotta people like it.”

In response, Serkis addressed fan reaction to his most recent Star Wars film, saying, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi could use a bit of a hand, as well!”

Tiffany quipped, “We gotta watch both of those.”

Haddish also tripped over the names of numerous nominees, including repeatedly tripping over the name of best actor nominee Daniel Kaluuya, from Get Out, coming up with “Daniel Cool-yay,” “Kahlua,” and even, “Kal-la-loo-yah,” before noting with a laugh, “He know his name!”

For the record, Kaluyya later noted, “I couldn’t feel more honored to have Tiffany Haddish mispronounce my name.”

When approaching the final category, Tiffany asked Serkis if he “Wanted to do the big one,” for Best Picture. Serkis said, “I think we should both do it. I mean, what could possibly go wrong?”

“You don’t know me that well,” Haddish replied, to laughs. “You don’t know me at all.”

